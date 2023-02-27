The percentage of voter turnout in Meghalaya Assembly elections till 9 am has been recorded at 10.55 per cent, as per the Election Commission report.



Voters have been making a beeline to the polling stations since morning 6 am on February 27.

Heavy security has been deployed in key constituencies to avoid any untoward incident.



There are 21.6 lakh eligible voters who will decide the fate of 369 candidates.

The ruling National People's Party is trying to stay in power, and the BJP, Trinamool Congress, and other regional parties are trying to change the government.

According to Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor, voting has begun at 3,419 polling places, of which 640 have been designated as "vulnerable" and 323 as "critical."

Polling will continue till 4 p.m.

Thirty-six of the 369 candidates are women, with the Congress fielding the most with ten of them.



Also read : Meghalaya Elections 2023 Live: Polling begins in 59 Assembly constituencies, 369 candidates in fray