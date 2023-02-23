National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma on February 23 made a clarion call to members of other political parties including the TMC to join NPP and pledge their support.

“It is no point in supporting TMC or any other parties. NPP is set to form the Government. Let us not waste our vote and come out to vote and pledge support for NPP,” he said while addressing a massive crowd at Dadenggre, where he campaigned for his elder brother and party candidate James P.K. Sangma, who is also the incumbent legislator from the constituency.

Terming TMC leader and former Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma as a dictatorial leader, he said, “He (Mukul) may have joined TMC but he is the same person, who has killed innocent civilians. Garo Hills will never forget the September 30 incident, where nine lives were lost.”

“Mukul Sangma left Congress, as he thought there was no future in Congress party but he failed to calculate that the people of Garo Hills will never accept a party that is from outside when they have the option to choose a party from its own State,” he added.

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Further accusing Mukul of using force and not initiating dialogue to resolve issues and conflict, Conrad said NPP believes in carrying forward the views of the people. “We will never do anything that is against the aspiration of the people. NPP as a party always stands to protect and safeguard the interest of our people,” he said.

He said in the last five years there were many challenges before the Government, there were situations when civil bodies had to protest against the government but the government never used force but always initiated dialogue with the agitating groups.

Terming his brother James Sangma as a committed leader, who has not only worked for his constituency but the entire State, Conrad thanked the people of the Dadenggre constituency for reposing their faith in him.

He also informed the gathering on the ongoing construction of Rongram - Dadenngre and Phulbari road, which remained neglected for ages, but James Sangma has initiated the construction of the new road at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 80 cr plus.

He also told the gathering that if voted to power, the popular demand for the creation of a new district with Dadenggre as headquarters will be the priority of the Govt.

Speaking on the occasion, James Sangma thanked the people of Dadenggre for turning up in large numbers to welcome NPP national president Conrad K Sangma.

He also thanked Conrad for his concerns for the constituency by ensuring several development interventions in the area.

The highlight of the rally was the speech by Conrad and James Sangma’s mother Soradini K Sangma. (L) Purno A Sangma’s wife Soradini K Sangma urged the people of Dadenggre to vote for her son. She told the gathering that the people of Garo Hills have done so much for their family that her late husband has given the task to his children to work for the people of Garo Hills.

At Williamnagar, the NPP chief said that sitting legislator Marcuise Marak has ensured a turnaround of Williamnagar town by initiating and engaging with the Govt for various development works.

He said that there are several ongoing construction and improvement of road projects in the town, construction of a new college building, and the Williamnagar Water Supply project to name a few.

“Previous Govt did not give any support to Williamnagar College but NPP led Govt sanctioned Rs. 12 cr to ensure completion of the new college building,” he said.

He further stated that NPP, despite several challenges during its tenure, kept people’s concerns as a priority to ensure development and growth.

“We were ridiculed by our opposition but we have remained steadfast and focused on our works. We were not distracted from noise created by the opposition but kept people’s welfare first and work to achieve it,” he said.

He further castigated the previous Government for the use of guns and force to scare people. “Civil bodies and groups continue to protest to show their anger against Govt but we as Govt have not resorted to using force to oppose them. We believe in engaging dialogue with protesting organisations rather than using guns and force,” he reiterated.

“We as a Govt respect the sentiment of the people and have decided on occasion as per the popular aspiration of our citizens. We believe in seeking public opinion in the decision we take,” he asserted.

Later, he also addressed a rally at Phulbari for party candidate and previous power minister A T Mondal.