Polling began in Meghalaya at 7 a.m. on February 27 in 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies.



There are 21.6 lakh eligible voters who will decide the fate of 369 candidates.



The ruling National People's Party is trying to stay in power, and the BJP, Trinamool Congress, and other regional parties are trying to change the government.



According to Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor, voting has begun at 3,419 polling places, of which 640 have been designated as "vulnerable" and 323 as "critical."



Polling will continue till 4 p.m.



Thirty-six of the 369 candidates are women, with the Congress fielding the most with ten of them.



Also read : Meghalaya: BJP leader Smriti Irani campaigns on a scooter, promises aid to farmers in the state