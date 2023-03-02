Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) has crossed halfway mark as it is leading in 30 seats and looking to create history, as per early trends.

The recently held Assembly elections recorded 63.91 per cent of voter turnout as per the Election Commission (ECI).

Out of 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

It is worth mentioning that polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

There were over 21 lakh voters of which 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh were male.

Besides this, around 369 candidates were in the fray of which 36 were women.

In the wake of the election, the Election Commission of India had deployed 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Meghalaya.