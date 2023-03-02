In a bid to avoid any untoward incident during the counting of votes, section 144 was imposed in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya by the district magistrate, on March 2.

The counting of votes for 59 out of the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has started at 8 AM amid tight security.

Apart from Meghalaya, the counting of votes will also be held in Tripura and Nagaland.

The polling for 59 Assembly constituencies of Meghalaya was held on February 27 and a voter turnout of 85.17 per cent was recorded in the state.

However, the polling for the Sohiong seat was deferred due to the death of one of the candidates.