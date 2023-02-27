Meghalaya is currently witnessing a high-octane electoral battle as voters from 59 out of 60 assembly seats cast their ballots in the state's assembly elections. As of 1 pm, the state has recorded a voter turnout of over 44.73%. The polling will decide the fate of 369 candidates in the fray, including some big names from major political parties.

In the midst of this intense contest, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Tikrikilla and Songsak, Dr Mukul Sangma, cast his vote at 2 pm in Chengkompara polling station, Ampati. Sangma, who is a former Chief Minister of the state, expressed confidence in his party's prospects in the elections.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Sangma said, "People of Meghalaya are fed up with the corruption and misgovernance of the ruling National People's Party. They want change, and I am confident that TMC will emerge as the alternative."

Meanwhile, the polling in Sohiong assembly constituency has been adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates. The Election Commission has yet to announce a new date for polling in the constituency.

The elections in Meghalaya are being closely watched by political analysts, as they are expected to have a bearing on the national political landscape. The results of the elections will be announced on March 2, and it remains to be seen which party will come out on top.