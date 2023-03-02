National People's Party (NPP) will form a government with Bharatiya Janata Party (NJP) in Meghalaya, said sources.

As per the sources, talks are going on BJP and NPP alliance in Meghalaya and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Conrad Sangma.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Chief Minister has won a decisive victory in the South Tura constituency in the state's Assembly elections, defeating his opponent and BJP leader Bernard Marak.

Sangma, who leads the NPP, expressed his happiness on people voting for his party and said that they are still short of a few numbers and are waiting for the final results.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Sangma won with 10,090 votes, while the estimated voter turnout was 49.42 per cent.

The NPP, led by Sangma, has currently won five seats and is leading in 21 other seats.

However, Sangma's elder brother James Pangsang K Sangma, a three-time NPP MLA from Dadenggre, lost to Trinamool Congress's Rupa M Marak in the Dadenggre constituency by a slim margin of just 7 votes.

