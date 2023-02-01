The former Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma has made the greatest political blunder of his life by joining the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) media coordinator Bobbeeta Sharma on February 1.

“With all due respect to him, I think he has made the greatest political blunder of his life by joining the TMC,” Sharma told reporters.

She also reminded that the late Purno Agitok Sangma had also joined the TMC but their friendship did not last long as it died down and said, “That time itself, it was realized that the people of Meghalaya will never accept TMC because it is an outsider party.”

Also Read: Meghalaya: TMC lashes out at ruling NPP for not providing enough power supply to state

Sharma said that the Trinamool Congress will not win many seats in the coming elections. “We have got feedback that they are not going to win many seats in Garo Hills and I don’t think they are going to make any impact at all in the Khasi Hills region. So I feel he (Mukul) has made the biggest political blunder by leaving the Congress party,” she said.

Mukul, who is currently the leader of the opposition, will be contesting from two seats – Songsak and Tikrikilla – in the upcoming assembly elections, slated for February 27.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress Legislative Party Leader and Leader of Opposition Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Dr Mukul Sangma is extensively campaigning all across the state with back-to-back events including an inauguration of a party office in Williamnagar and a public meeting in Chokpot filled with supporters.

Addressing a crowd of over 5,000 people in Chokpot, Dr Mukul Sangma lashed out at the current NPP-led MDA government on the lack of power supply in the state, and said, “There are some places in the state where there's no electricity for years, and the government hasn't even given them a transformer.”

“All these areas where there is no electricity require continuous power supply but even after bringing the funds for it in my tenure, there is no electricity till today. Even for those who got the electricity, their transformer is in a poor condition and no maintenance work is done by the government,” he added.