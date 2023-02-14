Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is scheduled to reach the hill state of Meghalaya on February 14.

As per sources, JP Nadda will address a rally in West Shillong at 5:30 PM in order to boost the party campaign in the forthcoming assembly election.

Meanhwhile, PM Modi is also slated to visit the state on February 24, 2023, and hold a road show in Shillong.

With two weeks remaining until the Assembly elections in Meghalaya, the race for the position of the chief minister has already begun.

In an effort to outdo each other in projecting their choice for the position of the chief minister, several political parties are engaged in a publicity war.

Also Read: Meghalaya’s new chief minister will be from BJP, says Al Hek

The BJP declared its intention to go all-in for the chief minister's position following the UDP's declaration of its preference.

"The BJP is running for the first time in all 60 seats. Al Hek, a senior BJP leader, made the following statement on February 12: "This time the BJP-led government will come, and there will be a BJP chief minister."

He deviated from his previous position of projecting himself as the BJP's chief ministerial face when asked if he is also in the race and stated that it does not matter who takes the crown; it must be from the BJP for it to become a reality.

On the other hand, the BJP poll manifesto will be released on February 15, 2023. The national president of the saffron party is currently holding a rally of the BJP and its ally NDPP.