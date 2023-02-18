Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor said that a man in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district has been arrested for allegedly releasing a video on social media purporting to prove that hitting any button on an EVM results in a vote in favour of the BJP.

The man, identified as Bolong R Sangma, had on February 16 shared the clip, alleging that EVMs were manipulated, he said. S

Sangma was arrested after the returning officer of the Rongjeng assembly constituency filed a police complaint.

A case was filed against him under IPC section 171G, which deals with a false statement in connection with an election, Kharkongor said.

Also Read: Meghalaya pre-poll violence: NPP worker attacked by unidentified miscreants, two detained

EVMs or electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and go to factory reset mode if any manipulation is attempted, he said, adding that numerous safeguards are present at every level.

On the otherhand, a shocking incident took place on February 17 when a supporter of Mohendro Rapsang, the candidate for the National People's Party, was attacked.

According to reports, Rapsang was holding a meeting at Narsingh Akhra to gather support for the upcoming Assembly election.

One of Rapsang's supporters who was attacked claimed that some people attacked him at the Kamber Clinic as he was returning on his bike from the meeting.

Notably, two people have been arrested by the police in connection with the attack, and an investigation has been initiated to find out more about the incident.

Mohendro Rapsang, an NPP candidate, is running from West Shillong. Paul Lyngdoh of the UDP and Ernest Mawrie of the BJP in Meghalaya are among his adversaries.