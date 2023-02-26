Meghalaya NPP candidate Ampareen Lygdoh has filed a police complaint against unidentified individuals responsible for impersonating her on WhatsApp. The fake conversation, which has been widely circulated on the platform, discusses the illegal use of cash-for-votes during the upcoming 2023 State Assembly Elections in Meghalaya.

Lygdoh has made it clear that no such conversation has ever taken place and that she does not encourage or partake in illegal means to influence the outcome of a democratic election. As a responsible representative who has been consecutively elected to the State Assembly four times, Lygdoh is concerned that the actions of these individuals could negatively affect the free and fair exercise of a democratic election.

In her letter to the police, Lygdoh stated that the unidentified individuals who created the fake conversation have used illegal and wholly immoral means to negatively influence the outcome of the election. She has requested immediate and necessary action against these individuals, and has pointed out that their actions violate relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, including Section 66D, as well as provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint has been taken seriously by the police, who are investigating the matter. Lygdoh's actions in reporting this incident and standing up against such unethical practices have been appreciated by many, and it is hoped that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. It is crucial that free and fair elections are conducted in a transparent manner, and such incidents should not be taken lightly.