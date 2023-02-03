Meghalaya's ruling NPP party's candidate from West Shillong Constituency Mohendro Rapsang filed his nomination papers on February 3.



Rapsang who won the 2018 Assembly Election from Congress, left the party after they suspended him last year.

He will take on against the UDP MDC Paul Lyngdoh, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie and Beethleen Dkhar of the Congress.

The National People's Party (NPP) on January 22 published the criminal records of three of its candidates, including Ampareen Lyngdoh of East Shillong, Teiborlang Pathaw of Mawlai and Thomas Sangma of North Tura.

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As per the law, now the party will have to widely publicise among the voters and will also justify why a candidate having criminal antecedents should be given a party ticket.

The declaration of NPP states that former education minister Ampareen Lyngdoh is alleged to have committed criminal offences under Section 120-B, 420,467,468, 471,201 of IPC.

However, the declaration claimed that charges have not been framed against her.

As per the party, the reason for selecting this candidate is that she has devoted a huge time and effort to social service and is well-respected in public life. Hence, in the assessment of the party, the candidate is suitable for election to espouse the cause of the public.

On being asked why other individuals without criminals antecedent could not be selected as candidates, the party replied that it is imperative to state that the offences alleged to have been committed by the candidate are yet to be proved in a court of law.