Three-time NPP MLA and Minister James Sangma filed his nomination on February 6.

James Sangma will contest from Dadenggre (Vidhan Sabha constituency) (ST) constituency in the West Garo Hills district.

Earlier on February 4, Chief Minister of Meghalaya and National People’s Party supremo Conrad K Sangma filed his nomination for the forthcoming Assembly polls before the Additional District Commissioner Saljong R Marak, Tura.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma was accompanied by his wife Mehtab Chandee while heading to the ADC office to file nominations for the impending Assembly elections 2023.

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CM Sangma visited his father and former CM of Meghalaya, PA Sangma’s grave before filing a nomination.

Conrad K Sangma on January 30 launched his poll campaign for his home constituency of 51-South Tura.

Sangma held a mega show of strength at New Tura Law College filed on January 30 and sought support for NPP for the upcoming February 27 elections.

During the show, the Chief Minister also highlighted the various development works undertaken by his government in the last five years, which he said was 'phenomenal' given that it had come over 45 years of underdevelopment in the state, especially Garo Hills and particularly Tura constituency.

''Youth as the voters of Tura endorsed my candidate in the by-election and voted me into victory with a record margin of over 8500 victory margin. With your support we were able to complete a lot of work in five years for the entire state and Tura as well,'' he said while addressing the gathering.

