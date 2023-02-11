A total of 375 candidates are in the fray for 60 seats of the Meghalaya assembly, which will go to the polls on February 27.

The ruling NPP is fighting the elections on 57 seats, the Congress and BJP are contesting all the 60 seats, while the TMC has fielded candidates in 58 seats.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) is contesting the elections on 47 seats, the VPP on 18 seats, and the HSDP on 11 seats.

Nomination papers of four candidates -- three of the NPP and one of the UDP -- were rejected during the scrutiny, he said.

The scrutiny and withdrawal processes were conducted smoothly in all the 12 districts across the 60 assembly constituencies of the state, he added.

Also Read: Meghalaya: East Shillong candidates share common platform ahead of polls, put forth visions for constituency

In all, 339 male candidates and 36 female candidates will be contesting for the 60 seats. Polling will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The candidates of the East Shillong constituency of Meghalaya on February 10, came together and shared a common dais, sharing their visions for the constituency if elected as MLA.

Barring National People’s Party (NPP) Ampareen Lyngdoh and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Wankitbok Pohshna, candidates from other parties – Congress’ Manuel Bardwar, VPP’s Avner Pariat, KAM Meghalaya’s Wanpynhun Kharsyntiew, TMC’s Ajay Nongrum and PDF’s Romeo Phira Rani revealed their vision as an elected MLA during the common platform organized by Seng Samla Laitumkhrah Pyllun at the Police Point in the city, on February 10.

The majority of candidates spoke on the program about the need for better civic amenities in the constituency and a government that is free of corruption.

In addition, the candidates emphasized the necessity of addressing youth unemployment, providing high-quality healthcare, and maintaining an uninterrupted supply of power and water for constituents in the constituency.