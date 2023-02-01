National People’s Party candidate Rocky Hek filed his nomination on Wednesday, February 1. Rocky Hek will be contesting against his uncle, the sitting BJP MLA and former cabinet minister Al Hek.

National People's Party (NPP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh on January 31 filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly polls.



Ampareen was the first candidate to file her nomination.

Lyngdoh, who recently joined NPP by shifting allegiance from Congress, is contesting the polls from the East Shillong Legislative Assembly Constituency.

It is worth mentioning that earlier she won as a Congress candidate in 2018 from East Shillong Legislative Assembly Constituency.

The NPP candidate from Nongthymmai and Ampareen Lyngdoh's sister Dr Jasmine Lyngdoh too filed her nomination papers today and will be contesting for the elections first time.

In earlier this month, the NPP had published the criminal records of three of its candidates, including Ampareen Lyngdoh of East Shillong, Teiborlang Pathaw of Mawlai, and Thomas Sangma of North Tura.

As per the law, now the party will have to widely publicise among the voters and will also justify why a candidate having criminal antecedents should be given a party ticket.



Also read : Meghalaya: National People's Party Ampareen Lyngdoh files nomination