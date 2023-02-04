The United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate Ashahel D Shira's criminal history was made public by the party on Saturday, February 4.



The candidate's criminal past must be made widely known to voters, as required by law, and the party in question must explain why a candidate with criminal past should be given a party ticket.



According to the declaration, Shira, a UDP candidate from the Rajabala constituency, has a criminal case that is pending in the District and Sessions Court and has the number 27 (T) of 2014.



Additionally, it was informed that the matter has been the subject of charges.



The NPP had previously made public the criminal histories of three of its candidates, including Thomas Sangma of North Tura, Ampareen Lyngdoh of East Shillong, and Teiborlang Pathaw of Mawlai.

The declaration of NPP states that former education minister Ampareen Lyngdoh is alleged to have committed criminal offences under Section 120-B, 420,467,468, 471,201 of IPC.

However, the declaration claimed that charges have not been framed against her.

As per the party, the reason for selecting this candidate is that she has devoted a huge time and effort to social service and is well-respected in public life. Hence, in the assessment of the party, the candidate is suitable for election to espouse the cause of the public.

On being asked as to why other individuals without criminals antecedent could not be selected as candidates, the party replied that it is imperative to state that the offences alleged to have been committed by the candidate are yet to be proved in a court of law.

The NPP further said that the trial to prove the innocence of the candidate is currently ongoing before a court and it is significant to state that until the court has sufficiently ruled otherwise, the candidate is deemed innocent.



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