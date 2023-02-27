Amid the ongoing Assembly elections, an incident of proxy voting was reported at a polling station in Nongthymmai constituency, in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on February 27.

As per reports, the polling station is located at Mizo Mordern High School in Nongrim Hills.

The reports further claimed that the incident came to light after a voter could not exercise his right to vote as someone had already voted in his name.

Following the incident, the officials of the polling booth in Nongthymmai constituency have been replaced and a complaint has been registered with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), FR Kharkongor, and the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, SC Sadhu.

The Election officer has ordered a probe into a proxy voting case at Mizo Modern High School polling station.

“We are enquiring into the matter”, media reports quoted Deputy Commissioner SC Sadhu as saying.

Meanwhile, the percentage of voter turnout in Meghalaya Assembly elections till 1 pm has been recorded at 44.73, said Election Commission (ECI) on February 27.

Earlier at 11 am, the voting turnout was recorded at 26.26 per cent in the Meghalaya Assembly elections while at 9 am, the percentage of voter turnout was recorded at 10.55 per cent.

Out of 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

It is worth mentioning that polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

There are over 21 lakh voters of which 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh are male.

Besides this, around 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women.

In the wake of the election, the Election Commission of India has deployed 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Meghalaya.

Also read: Meghalaya Elections 2023: 44.73 per cent voter turnout in state till 1 pm