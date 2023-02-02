The National People’s Party (NPP) is likely to release the party manifesto for the upcoming election on February 3 at Jowai, informed Dy CM and NPP vice president Prestone Tyngsong.

“We will release our Manifesto soon, we may do it at a rally at Jowai”, said Vice President Tyngsong while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

NPP national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is hopeful that his party will create history by becoming the first to secure a single majority in the hill state in over 3 decades.

"We are sensing that the history may repeat again which happened in 1972 with the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (AHL), NPP is also heading the same way," said CM Sangma.

Also Read: Meghalaya Polls 2023: NPP candidate Rocky Hek files his nomination, to contest against former minister Al Hek

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the NPP is getting positive responses from the grassroots and that the party is fighting these polls by talking to people about the work done in the last 5 years.

Talking about his constituency, South Tura, CM Sangma added that he was confident that people will ensure his victory by a big margin.

"I have always been a person who believes that elections can never be easy and one has to work very hard and take our opponents very seriously," CM added.

Having said that the way in the last 5 years, CM Sangma claimed that the NPP party is getting a very positive response from the people at the grassroots level.

"People are very happy with development work carried out at the grass root level which is evident from the different kinds of people joining our party," he added.