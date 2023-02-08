Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent Pala on February 8 said that the National People's Party (NPP) has lost the trust of the public.

Further, the Congress leader claimed that be it NPP or UDP, they have to buy the people to shout and to campaign for them, however, the results will be declared on March 2 and it will be clear whether people want to be looted or governed with a clean and better governance.

The Congress leader also exuded confidence that Congress is the only party which is strong in all the districts.

With the poll tempo rising in the state, many star campaigners from the Centre are arriving in the three poll-bound states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, to boost the ongoing poll campaigning.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Congress rush to rope in star campaigners to take on Modi, Shah’s might in state

A desperate Congress is airdropping Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Shahi Tharoor to bolster its prospects ahead of the February 27 elections in the state, in an effort to counter the might of the BJP, which is bringing in as many as 20 heavyweights, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Meghalaya to give the saffron party's poll campaign teeth.

Vincent H. Pala, MP and president of the Meghalaya Congress, revealed his party's strategy to challenge the power of the BJP at a time when his party's election initiatives have been lacklustre so far.

Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, and even Priyanka Gandhi will be prominent Congress campaigners. The names are being finalized. Additionally, up to twenty others from Meghalaya will be added, Pala stated.

He specifically questioned PM Modi's upcoming state visit, pointing out how much it would cost. When the Centre pays for their travel, how can a Prime Minister or Home Minister visit Meghalaya as a prominent campaigner? Come and lay the groundwork for projects that will benefit the hill state's residents, Pala added.