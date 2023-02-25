National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma concluded his campaign for the upcoming election to the 11th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at Tura on February 25 evening.

Addressing an election meeting at Tura Bazar, he urged the people of the Tura Town – both North and South Tura - to vote consciously as their vote is precious and its effect would remain for 5 years. “Cast your vote after long thought and deliberation,” he said as he made them realise the worth of their vote.

“During the election, you must remember not to cast your vote by listening to others or following others. You must not forget that the button you press, the effect of it is not limited to that second, or that day but you are pressing that button for 5 years. Once you have pressed that button, it will not change; you’ll need to suffer for 5 years,” he reminded them.

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He also mentioned that the conclusion of his election campaign at Tura Bazar is both customary and significant as his father and former Lok Sabha Speaker, (L) P.A. Sangma, also concluded his campaigns at the very spot he was standing on.

Recalling the teachings of this late father, he said PA Sangma taught them to walk on this path, a path towards working for the people and the society and taking everyone along without discrimination.

“He taught us to work for the people and the society, and today we are walking on the same path taught to us. He would conclude his election campaign right here, at this very spot; hold his last meeting and give his last speech before the conclusion of the election campaign,” Conrad recalled.

He further said PA Sangma was a great leader because he not only worked for the Garo Hills but dedicated himself to serving the whole of Meghalaya and the nation.

“He always said we need to walk forward by taking people from all walks of life together, do not discriminate,” the NPP chief said and informed the gathering that NPP, a party born in Meghalaya and based on the ideals and teachings of PA Sangma, is now a national party, achieving this status within 10 years of its founding.

At the same time, asking people to be aware of the power of their vote and make a conscious and rational decision, he reminded them that leaders may come from Kolkata and New Delhi during the elections, but it will always be Conrad Sangma who will be standing with them in the times of their need.

“I don’t want to take names but you all know that whoever has come in this election, you’ll probably see them again only in the 2028 elections. Leaders will come for election campaigns. But the people of Tura should remember that if they any face issue or problem, in a time of your need, nobody will come from Kolkata or New Delhi. If there is anyone who comes to you at that time, it will be only Thomas Sangma or Conrad Sangma who will remain with you,” he asserted.

Conrad said he along with Thomas Sangma have brought rapid development to Tura Town and they want to continue working towards taking Tura in this direction of development and progress. He urged the people of North and South Tura to repose their faith in Thomas Sangma and himself respectively so that they can continue to work together for Tura and Garo Hills.

Earlier in the day, Conrad campaigned for party candidate Sanjay Sangma in Mahendraganj Constituency and exuded confidence that NPP will get an absolute majority in February 27 assembly election.