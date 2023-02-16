Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 16 slammed the current ruling regional NPP party (National People’s Party) led by Conrad Sangma for ignoring development in Meghalaya.

Shah was addressing a gathering at North Tura in Meghalaya as part of the poll campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.



Shah mentioned the various initiatives undertaken by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the Northeastern region.

Making an appeal to the masses, Amit Shah said, “I have come here to make an appeal to the people that vote for our candidates and make them part of our Modi's team. I assure you, make BJP a strong party, and we will end corruption in Meghalaya. None can stop development when the double-engine government is in force”.



“It is unfortunate that all schemes implemented by the Centre do not reach Meghalaya,” quipped Shah. Hence, this time before elections, BJP broke away from the alliance and is fighting alone from all 60 seats to emerge as a strong party in the state” added Shah.



Speaking on the rampant corruption taking place in Meghalaya, Amit Shah said, “Nowhere in India will you witness such massive scale of corruption that is prevalent here in Meghalaya. It is sad to say that Meghalaya is no 1 in corruption in the entire nation, which in turn only highlights the failure of the present ruling regional party”.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda released the poll manifesto for Meghalaya Assembly elections on February 15.

Highlighting the core promises as envisioned by the party for the development of Meghalaya state, Nadda stated the government will try all efforts to resolve the ongoing border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya through dialogues.

Speaking at the manifesto release programme here in Shillong, JP Nadda said the state has abundant potential but not much utilization has been done.

“Strong Meghalaya is possible with strong BJP”, said JP Nadda while addressing a presser.

“We will implement 7th pay commission in Meghalaya. We will double the pension of senior citizens”, added Nadda.

Major emphasis has been laid on education as stated by Nadda. The government is mulling plans to introduce youth centric schemes in the state in addition to development of centres for youths to develop their skills.

Nadda also announced the establishment of task force to check illegal mining and promote scientific mining in Meghalaya.



Also read : BJP releases poll manifesto ‘Empowerment Meghalaya’, promises to resolve border dispute through dialogues