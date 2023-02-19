In the run-up to the Meghalaya Assembly Elections, Elgiva Rynjah, the youngest candidate to contest the polls from North Shillong constituency, has accused her opponents of using money power to sway voters. However, she expressed her confidence in the educated voters of the constituency, who she believes will vote according to their conscience.

Rynjah, who received applause for releasing her "policy statement" and outlining her vision for the constituency, also took a jibe at the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah. She accused the BJP of promoting a double standard agenda and questioned their inaction in the face of corruption allegations against their own partners in the MDA government.

The TMC candidate criticized the BJP for resorting to last-minute election tactics and engaging in empty "jumla-baazi" rather than taking action to address corruption when they were in power. As the elections draw closer, the accusations and counter-accusations are heating up, and it remains to be seen which way the voters of Meghalaya will swing.