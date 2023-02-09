Trinamool Congress's (TMC), North Shillong candidate Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah, released her "policy statement" (manifesto) for the constituency on February 8. This is the first time a person running for office in Meghalaya has published a policy statement.



According to Rynjah, the document was drafted to communicate to voters her vision for the constituency.

She stated, "It is like a written agreement between me and the people of the constituency," and the document will serve as a reminder of the promises she made in the event that she does not fulfill them.



She promised to establish a skill enhancement training center to expand youth employment opportunities. Other promises include setting up a women's hostel and a medical shop in the constituency to provide all medicines with a 20% subsidy, providing safe transportation to increase women's labor force participation, and facilitating monthly markets where women-led self-help groups can sell their goods. In order to guarantee the well-being of children, anganwadi centers will be established in various parts of North Shillong. Rynjah stated, "I will guarantee the complete eradication of child labor."



In addition, the TMC candidate stated that she would ensure the return to school of all out-of-school children. She stated that she would attempt to determine the reasons why students leave school.



She stated that free competitive exam coaching centers will be established in North Shillong. She stated that in order to provide citizens with sufficient parking facilities, a multipurpose parking bay will be constructed in strategically located areas of the constituency.



Rynjah also promised community halls would be built in various constituency locales to promote "collective civilization and community participation, as mentioned in her policy statment.



In order to guarantee the citizens' safety and security, street lighting and CCTV cameras equipped with cutting-edge technology will be installed throughout the localities of North Shillong. Rynjah stated, "A resilient power supply infrastructure will be developed for optimal power distribution, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to all households."



She stated, "Clean: The "Cleaning Our Environment and Nature" project will be launched to increase awareness of pollution, particularly in the Wahumkhrah river, and to intensify efforts to clean up rivers and streams. In addition, she promised local communities interest-free loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for the establishment of homestays and other sustainable tourism activities.



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