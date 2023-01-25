With elections around the corner, TMC Meghalaya is keeping no stone unturned to reach its supporters. Trinamool Congress Legislative Party Leader and Leader of Opposition Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Dr. Mukul Sangma is extensively campaigning all across the state with back-to-back events including an inauguration of a party office in Williamnagar and a public meeting in Chokpot filled with supporters.

Addressing a crowd of over 5,000 people in Chokpot, Dr. Mukul Sangma lashed out at the current NPP-led MDA government on the lack of power supply in the state, and said, “There are some places in the state where there's no electricity for years, and the government hasn't even given them a transformer.”

“All these areas where there is no electricity require continuous power supply but even after bringing the funds for it in my tenure, there is no electricity till today. Even for those who got the electricity, their transformer is in a poor condition and no maintenance work is done by the government.” he added.

TMC Meghalaya leaders including Baghmara candidate, Dr. Saljagringrang Marak, and candidate of Rongara Siju Dr. Rajesh M Marak graced the event with their presence.

Next in the queue was the inauguration of a party office in Williamnagar and the joining of Desang M Sangma who is a two-time ex-MLA from the Rongjeng assembly constituency , where again Dr. Mukul Sangma cornered the NPP-led MDA government over ineptitude towards development in the constituency, and questioned, “When I was the PWD minister I have sanctioned and laid a foundation stone, all of you can certify the work and started, the contractor has to spend around 50 lakhs, but in 2018 when Conrad Sangma became the finance minister, did he stop it or not?”

“Do they deserve to get the votes? this money is not money from the community but it's from Garo hills. I've sanctioned rupees 210 crores for constructing the Rongjeng-Mangsang road but the present government has done nothing so far.”, Dr. Sangma further added.

The event saw the presence of prominent Meghalaya TMC leaders including Williamnagar candidate and MDC Alphonsush R Marak, District Convenor for East Garo Hills Anderson A Sangma, and MDC from Samanda, Lahitson M Sangma among others.