Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on February 18 assured the people of Meghalaya that once voted to power TMC will fight till their last breath to ensure Khasi and Garo languages are included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

“We will fight till the last drop of our blood. This is our commitment to you that we will make sure that the Khasi and Garo languages get their places in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution when we are voted to power. We will raise it in Parliament and do whatever it takes. I made this promise the day we stepped in Meghalaya and will stick to that,” the Trinamool Congress National General Secretary said.

Addressing a large gathering at Shillong’s Police Bazaar, the Trinamool Congress National General Secretary said that Meghalaya in the days to come will be ruled by the Meghalayans. He said that for the past 5 years, the MDA Government has looted people's money, ignored their needs and hindered the progress of the state.

“We don’t believe in communal violence. We believe in communal harmony. TMC is Temple, Mosque, and Church. But, TMC also has another meaning – it stands for ‘Trust Mukul and Charles.’ That is TMC,” he said.

Elaborating on Meghalaya TMC’s vision for the state, the Trinamool Congress National General Secretary reiterated that the party will implement TMC’s 10 Pledges For Meghalaya within a month of coming to power.

“I was talking about MYE Card and WE Card earlier. We have implemented these schemes in Bengal within two months of coming to power. But we will not do it in sixty days here, we will do it in thirty days after the government has formed. That is my commitment to you,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress National General Secretary also slammed the NPP and BJP for their misdeeds in the state that cost Meghalaya its development.

“BJP is now accusing its own government. It cannot get more hilarious than this. BJP is now saying that they will take action against those who ran the government for the past five years. But they were the ones in power. Will Amit Shah take action against himself? Will Amit Shah take action against Conrad Sangma? I dare Amit Shah to take action against Conrad Sangma. But he won’t do it because all the money went to him and to Delhi,”said Abhishek Banerjee.

"The money of the people in Meghalaya – from Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia– went to people sitting in the ivory towers of Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. I challenge them to send me an ED notice tomorrow. I will go to the ED office, cooperate in the investigation, come out, and put these hard questions back to you again. And fight till the last drop of our blood. That is Trinamool for you,” he added.