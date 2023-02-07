Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Dr Mukul Sangma filed his nomination for the Tikrikilla constituency on February 7.

The former Congress veteran is also contesting from Songsak. He had filed the nomination papers for Songsak on February 6.

Meanwhile, Mukul Sangma's wife and TMC Candidate Dikancchi D Shira also filed her nomination from the Mahendraganj constituency.

Earlier on February 3, Dr Mukul Sangma came down heavily on state chief minister Conrad Sangma during a poll rally.

Also Read: Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma files nomination from Songsak Constituency in Willamnagar

The leader of the opposition Mukul Sangma slammed the incumbent chief minister over his 'outsider' remark on the TMC party in Meghalaya.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Mukul Sangma criticised CM Sangma and NPP for their malicious propaganda of calling Meghalaya TMC a “Bengali party”.

"What about NPP...where is the headquarter of NPP...are you aware of the origin of the NPP...so what is he (CM Sangma) trying to do, don't they have any other issues," said Mukul Sangma.

"I have repeatedly said these are racial remarks which are supposedly expected from uncivilized people, civilized society does not make any reference which can be considered as 'racial'...I condemn it and I pity his narrow-mindedness and should apologise," he added.

On the otherhand, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and national president of the National People's Party (NPP), launched a full-scale attack on TMC leader Mukul M. Sangma, calling him a "weak leader" for allegedly using brutal force against the people to get things done rather than listening to them and bringing everyone along during his tenure.

The remarks were made by CM Conrad at an election meeting in Jowai to garner support for Wailadmiki Shylla, the current Jowai legislator for the NPP.