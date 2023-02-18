Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma held three back-to-back meetings in Gambegre, Rongara Siju and Raksamgre in Garo Hills where he attacked BJP for terming Meghalaya as a ‘corrupt’ state along with Meghalaya TMC candidates Sadhiarani M.Sangma (Gambegre), Dr Rajesh M. Marak (Rongara Siju)and Dr Prabir D Sangma(Raksamgre).

Earlier today in Gambegre, Dr Mukul Sangma launched a scathing attack on the incumbent NPP-led MDA government over massive corruption, and said, “Everyone knows the amount of corruption this government was engrossed in, whether it was rice scam, smart meter scam, or the police vehicle scam, the list goes on. And now, Amit Shah is terming the entire state as corrupt because of this corrupt government's deeds of which they were a part, not us. One can see the hypocrisy clearly.”

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Next in the queue was Rongara Siju, Dr. Mukul Sangma again gave a fierce rebuttal to Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment yesterday, and said, “Yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah said Meghalaya is the most corrupt state. Did you listen to that? People from all over the world heard as his speech was broadcast on TV, and on BBC. Did you like our beautiful state to be called corrupt? I urge everyone who didn’t like Mr Amit Shah’s remark must unite now and vote for a change.”

“There’s a long list of scams perpetrated by the NPP-led MDA government, in which BJP is a part of, where BJP leaders were a part of the ministry. Were they only watching the scams sitting idle? They were the ones who formed the government in 2018 and ever since then, they were hands in gloves with the government in every scam, why did they keep quiet?”, he further questioned.

Speaking at the final event in Raksamgre, Dr Mukul Sangma urged the people to unite for the love of the state, and said, “We all love Garo Hills and we love Meghalaya our beautiful state. Whose state is it? It is our state. If Meghalaya fades and gets a bad name in the face of the whole world, will you be happy? No, right, so let’s unite for a change and bring back the glorious days of our state.”

“We have been raising our voice over the blatant corruption in the state from the past 2 to 3 years, and even wrote to the PMO for an inquiry but nothing happened just because every party in the MDA coalition were engrossed in it.”, Dr. Mukul Sangma concluded.