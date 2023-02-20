Meghalaya TMC leaders observed a moment of silence citing the tragic incident while addressing thousands in the Kharkutta public meeting on February 20.

Meghalaya TMC Kharkutta candidate, MDC, Cherak W. Momin, Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma along with other eminent leaders addressed thousands of people in Chenanggre Stadium at Adokgre today. At the beginning of the public address, all the Meghalaya TMC leaders observed together, a moment of silence with prayers for the bereaved families, as Monday morning witnessed an unfortunate tragic incident leading to the death of at least five women TMC supporters in Bolmedang village in Kharkutta subdivision of East Garo Hills district. The vehicle reportedly was carrying a group of TMC supporters who were all scheduled to address the public meeting at Kharkutta today. While addressing the crowd and expressing grief, the Meghalaya TMC candidate from Kharkutta said, “Dear mothers and my friends, around five people have left this world today, they were coming to join us today but due to an accident, they were unable to join us here today. My heartfelt condolences to the family members. I would also request everyone to remember these bereaved families in your prayers.”

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The Meghalaya TMC candidate and former MLA Cherak Watre Momin was shaken by this untoward incident and appealed to the crowd, “Friends I don't want to say many words today, but my biggest appeal to everyone is to be strong, truthful and to follow the path of our great leaders who have inspired us.”

Momin also gave a clarion call towards unity to fight against the corrupt NPP-led MDA government. He said, “All the party leaders serving in various fields, our former MDC, and my dear friends from different areas have come here to show their support towards Meghalaya TMC. I thank everybody with all my heart, this good unity shows, that we are taking a concrete step together to bring the winds of change in Meghalaya.”

The public address was also attended by one of the stalwarts, Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of Opposition, Dr. Mukul Sangma who while expressing his gratitude to the large gathering said, “I thank every one of you and the people present here today as I also got an opportunity to serve the people of this beautiful state while being a part of the government.”

Dr. Sangma, who has been on back-to-back public addresses at Mendipathar in Bangsi Apal playground followed by in Kharkutta at Adokgre playground interacted with the media in Mendipathar and explained the pulse of the people before state elections 2023, “It is time really to infuse the sense of oneness. We have tried to get the attention of both the state and the union government on the issues of alleged regularities and alleged corruption. It is the duty of any government to take cognisance of the concerns of the people, which has not been done for a very long time.”

The public address in Mendipathar also saw a huge crowd that gathered and supported Meghalaya TMC in unison. The event was attended by key Meghalaya TMC leaders, Pardinand D Shim( Meghalaya TMC Mendipathar candidate, MDC Damas), Jappilson Momin ( Block President) Sengrak Sangma (Block Secretary), and others.