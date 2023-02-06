The Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) has slammed the BJP for having double standards in its dealings with the NPP and keeping its post-poll alliance option open even after badmouthing against the NPP in the public.



On February 5, state TMC president Charles Pyngrope stated that the BJP has been hitting out at the NPP in the run-up to the February 27 Assembly elections.

He was responding to BJP national vice-president and Meghalaya in-charge M Chuba Ao's statement that the party has not ruled out forming an alliance with the NPP after the elections.

The MDA Government's partners, the NPP and BJP, are contesting the elections on their own. According to Pyngrope, BJP leaders cannot have their feet in two boats.



"If you are criticising the NPP because of incompetence in governance and alleged irregularities and corruption, why did you not come out of the alliance? "This only demonstrates that he (Ao) is contradicting himself," he explained.



According to the state TMC president, if the NPP seeks a post-election alliance, the BJP will end up giving it a clean chit.



"There is nothing wrong with contesting the polls independently and without forming a pre-poll alliance. "How can you criticise the NPP if you plan to join it after the elections?" he said.

Pyngrope refuted Conrad K. Sangma's and Prestone Tynsong's claims that party member Mukul M. Sangma had left the TMC to join the BJP following the election.



Even if such a move were to take place, he continued, "I would still need to provide my seal of approval as the state president, which I have not yet done."



He claimed they had always wanted to be with Congress when it was brought up that an AICC senior had claimed they made a mistake by joining the TMC.

"The Congress is breaking apart. How can you continue to live in a house that is falling apart? The state TMC leader responded, "Either you fix your house or look for another one.

He added that those in charge for 30 years are unaware that a party needs to be restructured. "We were reluctant to leave. We might return to the same party in ten years. You just never know, he said.



Pyngrope countered that because the TMC is the only organisation in the nation currently in charge of a state for 15 years, they made the best decision under the circumstances.



Also read : Meghalaya Polls 2023: VPP vows to cleanse ‘political system’ if voted to power