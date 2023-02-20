Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee on February 22 will visit Meghalaya on February 22 to attend a public meeting at Nekikona Tilapara Field in Rajabala Assembly constituency of West Garo Hills.

She will be accompanied by National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, TMC candidate, Elgiva Rynjah, the youngest candidate to contest the polls from the North Shillong constituency, has accused her opponents of using money power to sway voters.

However, she expressed her confidence in the educated voters of the constituency, who she believes will vote according to their conscience.

Rynjah, who received applause for releasing her "policy statement" and outlining her vision for the constituency, also took a jibe at the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah.

She accused the BJP of promoting a double standard agenda and questioned their inaction in the face of corruption allegations against their own partners in the MDA government.

The TMC candidate criticized the BJP for resorting to last-minute election tactics and engaging in empty "jumla-baazi" rather than taking action to address corruption when they were in power.

As the elections draw closer, the accusations and counter-accusations are heating up, and it remains to be seen which way the voters of Meghalaya will swing.

Also read: Meghalaya election 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rally on February 22