Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on February 10 said that the party led by Mukul Sangma in Meghalaya is confident to form the government.

Addressing a presser in Meghalaya the TMC leader said, "We have already decided who are our partners and the TMC is very very clear about it...and with that focus, we have also decided what we have to offer to the people of Meghalaya."

Derek O'Brien claimed that TMC Meghalaya will partner with the people of the state and nothing more or less.

Speaking on the ILP issue AITC Meghalaya State President Charles Pyngrope said that the central government has to date not answered or given a concrete verdict on the issue.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Children being denied education by NPP-led government, claims Leader of Opposition

The Trinamool has also slammed the other national and regional parties for not raising any questions related to the northeast and claimed that the TMC MP has at least pointed out 4-5 issues in the interest of the people of the state.

Meghalaya TMC Legislature Party Leader and the Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma on February 9 said that for the first time in the country, the Meghalaya government failed to appoint teachers, thereby restricting our children’s access to education.

"Children from all regions — Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo Hills — are stranded hopelessly due to the disastrous governance. This has reached a point where many schools were shut down in various villages of our state. This is also a deliberate attempt to stop our children from gaining knowledge while trampling their invaluable aspirations. It is our responsibility to fight against these mindsets,” Sangma said.

The Meghalaya TMC Legislature Party Leader addressed two significant events on February 9 at Bajengdoba and Mendipathar in North Garo Hills.

Speaking to a huge gathering of supporters who thronged at the Achotchonggre ground in Bajengdoba, the Leader of the Opposition said that the NPP-led MDA government created an infamous history by denying the appointment of teachers.