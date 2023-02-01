Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma has been campaigning in the state, meeting thousands of people every day to share his party’s vision for the state and apprise the people about TMC’s 10 Pledges for Meghalaya to ensure holistic development of the state.

As a part of his state-wide journey, the Leader of the Opposition held two massive events — In West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills on February 1.

At Rambrai Jyrngam in West Khasi Hills, people got to see the emotional side of Dr Mukul Sangma while emphasising the need for unity to further strengthen democracy. He said, "There will be someone who will be sitting on the throne with power, which is why we have to band together and be united to defeat the one sitting on the throne. It is important to note that, in a democracy, if people are unaware of their rights and powers, they will end up choosing the wrong leader. We have to know the importance of democracy and also the strength of unity."

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Elated by the oneness among the people who had gathered at the event, the Leader of the Opposition said, "Last night, I received a call and was told that I could only attend one event today. But, I had two scheduled meetings. Both meetings are of equal importance to me and I highly value the unity that I am seeing today. It's exceptional."

In Baghmara South Garo Hills, Dr Mukul Sangma launched a scathing attack on the NPP-led MDA government for playing dirty politics after the last election results.

"After the results of the 2018 elections were declared, ministers from Delhi along with the Chief Minister of Assam flew down to Shillong for the formation of the government. This proves that it was the BJP who put the Conrad Sangma government in power. The same corrupt government that has done nothing for the people of our state. Even though we had public support even in terms of votes, it was BJP-NPP who formed the government,” he said.

He further mentioned the pressing issue in the state regarding unemployment. While speaking to around 4000 people at the Baghmara event in South Garo Hills the leader stated, "The unemployment in the state is abysmal. The youth of Meghalaya who is engineers and first class MSC passed students are also applying for the post of contractual teacher. We have seen how Conrad's government have become deaf, dumb and blind, having no answers for the youth of Meghalaya. Around 1000 people are applying for the post of 4-5 contractual teachers' post. This is an extremely sorry state of affairs !"

Dr Mukul concluded by urging the people to unite and work collaboratively, and said, “Taking part in the democracy is not an easy task, we must use our rights given to us by almighty, keeping our tribe on priority, we must work together for the better future.”