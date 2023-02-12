Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on February 11 called the National People's Party (NPP) an ''agent of the BJP'' for allegedly remaining voiceless about the atrocities on Christians in different parts of the country.

He was speaking at a rally, which was organized by the TMC Mawkyrwat Block at Nativity Stadium, Mawkyrwat.

''We all are Indians first and then we belong to different communities and religions which is the beauty of India. This beauty needs to be protected,'' he said.

He further asked that what is going on in India and why churches are being burned in Assam Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh.

''Why is a political party here in Meghalaya working as an agent as a puppet of the BJP?,” he said while taking a dig at NPP.

He further attacked the Congress and termed it a “sleeping party” and only TMC is fighting in the national capital for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eight Schedule.

In the later part of his speech, the TMC MP also exuded confidence about his party forming the government in Meghalaya, adding, ''The party has a very good chance of winning the Mawkyrwat seat as the candidate which has been fielded by the party comes with a good family background''.

Apart from O'Brien, other leaders, party supporters, a TMC candidate from Mawkyrwat Sounder Strong Cajee, and the president of TMC Youth Wing Mawkyrwat Block, Benjohnson Lyngdoh also attended the rally.

Also read: Meghalaya TMC claims NPP using money to manipulate assembly election