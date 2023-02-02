In a major show of strength, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress MLA from Salmanpara Winnerson D. Sangma organized a huge bike rally at Anagpara football stadium in Salmanpara.

More than 500 supporters took to the streets of Salmanpara in bikes and cars, highlighting the massive presence of the party.

Meghalaya TMC Salmanpara Block President, Boston Momin, District Youth President Himbar D. Sangma, Block Vice President, Dilip Koch, Block Secretary, Tengkham Marak, and Block Youth President Pentush Marak also took part in the bike rally.

Earlier on February 1, Trinamool Congress candidate from Meghalaya Alphonsush R Marak slammed the National People’s Party MLA from Williamnagar Marcuise Marak over his comments on the ‘crowd strength’ of the TMC on February 1.

Mounting a scathing attack on the NPP MLA, the Meghalaya TMC leader said, "NPP MLA Marcuise Marak is making a mockery of himself by saying that there was no crowd gathered when Dr. Mukul Sangma came to inaugurate the party office. We all witnessed that thousands of people came to take part in the event. I would like to tell Marcuise that he should not be counting what his opponent is doing rather he should give his commitment and assurance to the people of the constituency on what is his plan and what is he going to do."

The Meghalaya TMC leader Alphonsush also mentioned that the NPP MLA is rattled by losing the support of the people. He said, "Knowing that he is losing the confidence of the people, he has chosen to stoop too low to point out the crowd's strength, without an iota of evidence."

Highlighting the vision of the party, the Meghalaya TMC candidate assured to bring a new dawn to Williamnagar. He said, "I am a part of Meghalaya TMC, knowing and understanding the vision of the party for the people. I work for the welfare and holistic development of my constituency."