United Democratic Party's (UDP) candidate from Meghalaya, Lahkmen Rymbui, on March 2 won by a margin of 57 votes from the Amlarem constituency in the recently held Assembly polls.

Besides Rymbui, two other candidates from the party have won from their respective constituencies.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the election in Meghalaya recorded 63.91 per cent of voting.

Earlier at 11 am, the voting turnout was recorded at 26.26 per cent in the Meghalaya Assembly elections while at 9 am, the percentage of voter turnout was recorded at 10.55 per cent.

Out of 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

It is worth mentioning that polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

Around 369 candidates were in the fray of which 36 were women.

In the wake of the election, the ECI has deployed 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Meghalaya.