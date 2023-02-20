A pickup van carrying people for a Trinamool Congress election meeting at Adokgari, Meghalaya, met with an accident on February 20, killing five on spot.

Among the dead were five women and few others injured, when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Bolmedang near Kharkutta at around 11 am on February 20.

Emergency teams reached the spot and evacuated the injured to the nearest hospital.

Four of the deceased persons have been identified as Merina Sangma, Sabina Marak, Kukila Momin and Tesa Sangma.





It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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