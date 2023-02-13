With two weeks remaining until the Assembly elections in Meghalaya, the race for the position of chief minister has already begun.



In an effort to outdo each other in projecting their choice for the position of chief minister, several political parties are engaged in a publicity war.



The BJP declared its intention to go all-in for the chief minister's position following the UDP's declaration of its preference.



"The BJP is running for the first time in all 60 seats. Al Hek, a senior BJP leader, made the following statement on February 12: "This time the BJP-led government will come, and there will be a BJP chief minister."

He deviated from his previous position of projecting himself as the BJP's chief ministerial face when asked if he is also in the race and stated that it does not matter who takes the crown; it must be from the BJP for it to become a reality.



He stated that the BJP surprised everyone by winning more seats this time, and that his party is determined to win as many seats as possible.



He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always thinks about the poor and is always trying to improve their situation, bringing to mind the various schemes and initiatives he has implemented.



He also said that Tarun Chugh, the national general secretary of the BJP, and a few other high-ranking leaders had a meeting with Archbishop Victor Lyngdoh.



He stated that the purpose of the meeting was to convey to the Archbishop PM Modi's assurance that his sole objective is to live and let live without regard to religious, communal, or ethnic lines.



Hek claims that the Archbishop was also appreciative of the progress made by the BJP government at the center.

Hek argued that any organization, community, religion, or group has fanatics for whom the group is blamed, countering claims that the BJP had anti-minority policies.



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