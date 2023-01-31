Over 700 supporters of the National People's Party (NPP) from Ranikor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, January 30, and NPP candidate Martin M Danggo, a former five-time legislator from Ranikor, stated that he is awaiting a decision from his leadership regarding whether or not to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At the party's office in Bivar Road, Shillong, BJP leaders gave the hundred NPP members a warm welcome.

Danggo told reporters that he was told that his supporters and leaders had met at the Shillong Club and decided to leave the NPP and join the BJP.

He stated that it would be premature for him to decide whether or not to join the BJP because he has not received an official message from his supporters and leaders.

The official communication from my leaders has not yet been delivered to me. He stated, "I'm waiting for that."

He stated that whether he is re-elected or not will be determined by his leaders. "If they (leaders) want me to be re-elected, it is up to them to work hard; if not, it depends on them, that's all," he stated.

Danggo stated that he did not regret quitting his position as MLA in 2018. I have no regrets because my goal was to have Civil Subdivision in my area, which I achieved through my resignation. I don't want to be an MLA anymore, and I don't want to run for office. However, my leaders and supporters are urging me to run for office once more, so I'm running,” he said.

The former legislator stated that the Congress, AITC, and others also approached him. However, unless and until my leaders and supporters agree to my joining any party, I will not do so. “It is my duty to obey my leaders and supporters, regardless of whether I win or lose,” he stated.



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