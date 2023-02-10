National People's Party (NPP) candidate Marthon Sangma has filed a legal notice against a social activist who had earlier accused him of misappropriating MLA schemes meant to benefit the people of his constituency.

Marthon, who is also a two-time MLA from Mendipathar constituency refutes all the charges which were levelled against him.

“A legal notice has been filed by me as not only these allegations are baseless but also ill-intentioned. Over 4,000 CGI sheets were distributed by me instead of 2,200. Just because the beneficiary list has not been submitted to the Block does not mean that the amount has been misappropriated by me,” Marthon said on February 8 after the completion of his nomination scrutiny.

Earlier this month, the social activists held a press conference wherein he alleged misappropriation after information through RTI stated that the MLA was yet to submit his beneficiary list since 2018.

“Just because the list is pending, it doesn't mean that I have misappropriated the funds,'' he added.

Later, after filing the nomination, he also spoke about competing with five other candidates and said that he was very confident of winning the elections.

“When I was in Congress, I stood first while the NPP stood second. Since our strength has combined now, so I am already at an advantage,'' Marthon added.

He said this that road and communication and the setting up of a new C&RD Block which remains pending will be done after he comes out with flying colours.

He further claimed that people had faith in him despite him not being on the ruling side in the past five years.

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