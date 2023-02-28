Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that there will not be a hung assembly in either Tripura, Nagaland, or Meghalaya as predicted by some exit polls. He stated that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government with an absolute majority in all three northeastern states. Sarma, who is also the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), further said that no NDA partner will enter into any alliance with either the Congress or the Trinamool Congress.

When asked about candidates for the chief minister’s post in the three states, Sarma stated that there will be a status quo in Tripura and Nagaland. "Tripura will have a BJP CM, while we are in a coalition government in Nagaland," he said. For Meghalaya, the CM will be decided after considering the number of states won by the BJP.

The results for the assembly elections held on February 16 in Tripura and February 27 in Nagaland and Meghalaya will be declared on March 2. According to the exit polls, the BJP is predicted to win a majority in Tripura, with India Today-Axis My India exit poll projecting 36-45 seats for the BJP, and 13-21 seats for the Left-Congress alliance. The NDPP-BJP alliance is expected to win a majority in Nagaland, with India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicting 38 to 48 seats for the alliance. In Meghalaya, the exit polls have predicted that the National People's Party (NPP) will emerge as the largest party, with 21-26 seats, while the Trinamool Congress is predicted to win 8-13 seats.

With the counting of votes scheduled for March 2, the political fate of these three northeastern states will soon be revealed.