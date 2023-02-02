The Election Commission of India announced the polling dates along with the counting details and result dates for three northeastern states – Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland – which will be going to polls this month to elect a new government.

Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27, 2023.

Important dates for Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023

Date Poll Event January 31 Issue of gazette notification February 7 Last date of filing nomination February 8 Scrutiny of nominations February 10 Last date for withdrawing nomination February 27 Date of polling March 2 Date of counting March 4 Election process to be completed

The Meghalaya unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidate list on February 2 for the upcoming Assembly polls. BJP will be contesting in all 60 seats.

The ruling national party BJP is confident of winning the Assembly polls in Meghalaya. BJP has titled its poll campaign as M-Power Meghalaya.

In a joint press conference held on February 2 at the BJP headquarters, BJP National Secretary Rituraj Sinha stated that the people of Meghalaya are fed up with corruption and the slow pace of development in their state.

As the state prepares itself for the forth coming assembly elections, Meghalaya chief electoral officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor has compiled a list of ‘troublemakers’ who will be closely monitored ahead of the impending polls.

On February 27, the State of Meghalaya will hold its assembly elections, and the results will be counted on March 2.

CEO Kharkongor told reporters that he has already compiled a list of troublemakers, but he is not allowed to share it because it is confidential.



Also read : Meghalaya: Chief Electoral Officer compile list of ‘troublemakers’ ahead of assembly elections