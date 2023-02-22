In a veiled attack on the Congress, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the Congress party failed to resist the saffron party.

"The irrelevance, incompetence & insecurity has put them in a state of delirium," wrote Abhishek Banerjee in a tweet.

Further, the TMC leader urged Rahul Gandhi to revisit the politics of vanity instead of attacking the Trinamool Congress and claimed that the growth of the party is not because of money and power but people’s love which has propelled the party ahead.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Congress and TMC failed miserably to impress public in their campaigns, says CM Conrad

Questioning the Congress party on credibility in the West Bengal elections in 2021, the TMC leader wrote, "By the same logic, when Congress contested 92 seats in Bengal Elections in 2021, was their idea to help the BJP?."

"Rahul Gandhi's statements against @AITCofficial is pretty rich, especially coming from a party that has lost 40 out of the last 45 Assembly Elections in India," the tweet added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 22 attacked the Trinamool Congress, alleging that Mamata Banerjee's party was fighting polls in Meghalaya to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the northeastern state. He also associated TMC with violence and scams.

Addressing a poll rally in Shillong, Gandhi said, "You know the history of the TMC -- the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC's idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and come to power," he alleged.