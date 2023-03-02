Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on March 2 expressed gratitude towards the people of Meghalaya for their support in the recently concluded assembly polls. He also congratulated the five elected Trinamool Congress MLAs in the state.

"I thank the electorate of Meghalaya for giving the TMC so much love and recognizing our efforts. I also congratulate the five elected Trinamool Congress MLAs," Banerjee said in a statement.

He further added that the TMC is committed to being a responsible opposition and will work tirelessly to serve the people of the state in the times to come.

The Trinamool Congress General Secretary also took the opportunity to thank each party worker across the state for their hard work and dedication over the past year.

"I wish to thank each and every party worker across the state for putting in their hard work and dedication over the past year. It is because of their tireless efforts that we were able to make such a strong impact in the assembly polls," Banerjee said.

The assembly polls in Meghalaya were held on February 27 and the results were announced on March 2. The National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the single largest party with 25 seats, followed by the United Democratic Party (UDP) with 11 seats. The Congress won 5 seats, while the BJP managed to win just 3 seats.

The election results have led to a lot of political activity in the state, with various parties trying to form alliances to gain majority support. The TMC has said that it will be a responsible opposition and work towards serving the people of Meghalaya.