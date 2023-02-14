In a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janta Party president JP Nadda said that TMC stands for 'Tolabaji, Mafia, Corruption'.

Addressing a rally in the Barapathar Taxi Stand in Shillong ahead of the assembly election Nadda said that Trinamool Congress do politics over religion.

Addressing the rally, JP Nadda said, "I came to know there is a party called TMC here...but T stands for Tolabazi, M stands for Money laundering and mafia raaj and C stands for corruption and commission."

BJP chief JP Nadda also slammed the incumbent government for failing to develop the state due to ongoing corruption.

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Further, Nadda claimed that TMC divides society and plays politics and does politics over religion.

The national president also asserted that TMC brings in people from outside the country in order to get votes and win the election.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, the BJP president said that the party is neither this side nor that side.

"Congress party belongs to no one...they just need power, they fight together in Bengal and get separated while fighting in Assam," he added.

He urged people to reject this government and said, “Vote out this kind of government and ensure that BJP returns to power in Meghalaya.”

On rescuing students of Meghalaya from Ukraine, Nadda said that he was happy that over 35 students from Meghalaya were also brought home safely after PM Modi intervened and ensured that thousands of our students stuck in Ukraine were brought home safely.

On the otherhand, the BJP unit of Meghalaya is scheduled to release the poll manifesto on February 15.

Meanhwhile, PM Modi is also slated to visit the state on February 24, 2023, and hold a road show in Shillong.

With two weeks remaining until the Assembly elections in Meghalaya, the race for the position of the chief minister has already begun.