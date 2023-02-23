Hundreds of people joined a massive bike rally organised by Meghalaya Trinamool Congress Students' Union on February 23 to condemn the NPP-led MDA government over the Rs 140 crore Meghalaya land scam, that came to the fore this week.

TMC Legislature Party Leader Dr Mukul Sangma exposed the Meghalaya Land Scam in Mawpdang and demanded accountability from the corrupt BJP-backed and NPP-led state government, which has been embroiled in multiple graft scandals over the past five years.

Aggrieved over the ceaseless corruption and scams from the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government, the Meghalaya TMC Students' Union hit the streets today with a huge bike rally starting from Lumshngain, covering a stretch of 8 km with over 500 bikes.

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The massive rally was led by the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress Students’ Union President Bansharailang Pyngrope, accompanied by supporters carrying party flags and placards that read - MDA GOVT ROBBED THE PEOPLE. The Students' Union also demanded an immediate investigation into the fraud in order to hold the corrupt MDA government accountable for the brazen misappropriation of public funds.

"They ask, why are you spending Rs 1,000 on WE Card and MYE Card per month? Why shouldn't we? They took Rs 140 crores from the people. Why can't we give financial assistance to those who are rightful owners of the money? That is why I request all the youth, brothers, and sisters to unite with TMC. Only the youth can shape the future. The aspirations of the people in the last five years have been ignored and it is time for us to finally pay them back by voting them out, by kicking them out of power," he said.

Earlier, Dr Mukul Sangma tore into CM, Revenue Minister, and Urban Affairs minister – having entered into a criminal conspiracy to rob the state of such a huge amount of money – Rs 140 crores – which could have been given to the innocent landowners.



Meghalaya TMC's big revelation exposed the corrupt side of the NPP-led MDA government that engaged in the modus operandi of looting the state through the purchase of around 807 acres of land in Mawkhanu village of Mawpdang. While the land was bought at Rs 85 per square foot from a middleman, the villagers had sold it for a throwaway price of Rs 45 per square foot.