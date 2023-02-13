Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 13 came down heavily on the opposition parties with a tirade of charges including corruption, nepotism and inefficiency at an election rally at Byrnihat in poll-bound Meghalaya, said that vote for BJP for a permanent solution to end corruption, nepotism in Meghalaya.

The senior BJP leader was addressing the rally in support of the party candidate Riya Sangma who is contesting from the 10, Jirang constituency in the upcoming assembly polls.

Sonowal said, “The Northeast India came out its dark past to reclaim its glory due to the persistent effort by PM Narendra Modi . From the days of violence and economic indifference when the region was misruled by the Congress, the region has now emerged as the new engine of growth of India. The non-stop development of the Northeast has propelled the region. PM Modi has also given due attention and importance to the development of Meghalaya.

Sonowal further said, “BJP has always respected the views of the tribal community. Also, you are aware of BJP’s crusade against corruption and nepotism from the national politics. The role of the region, including Meghalaya, is immense in contributing towards the growth of the country. BJP is committed towards building & strengthening the region to become the corridor of progress & development.