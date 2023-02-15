General Secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Abhishek Banerjee on February 15 slammed the NPP government and claimed that the chief minister is a 'shameless puppet' acting on the direction of Delhi and Assam.

Addressing a public meeting in Soth Tura, the TMC leader said, "Why should Meghalaya bow down in front of Delhi and Assam? I don’t think Meghalaya is a part of the Northeast, instead, it is a part of the East. Gujarat is not northwest and other regions aren’t called southwest. Why are the smaller regions being called Northeast? They are a part of the east and as the sun rises in the east, India’s development will begin in the East and in Meghalaya."

Slamming the ruling NPP goverment on the Mukroh incident, Banerjee said, "Isn’t it the Chief Minister’s responsibility to act when innocent people are being fired upon? The CM should have resigned for failing to take any action."

Also Read: Meghalaya election 2023: CM Sangma urges people to boycott misleading promises of TMC

Citing an example of West Bengal which also shares its border with Assam, Jharkhand and Odisha the way Meghalaya shares its border with Assam.

The TMC leader said, "No one can dare to shoot at 5 people in Bengal because our CM’s name is Mamata Banerjee. They know that the CM here will not do anything so they attack innocents with impunity. The accused did not even receive a notification."

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the Assam CM is from BJP which is also in power at the Centre. If Meghalaya CM would have sent a notice to Assam CM, the next day itself, Conrad Sangma would have received a notice from the ED. To save himself from ED-CBI and continue his illegal business, he is sacrificing his own people.

The TMC leader also claimed that the youth in Meghalaya don’t have jobs, hospitals don’t have doctors, universities don’t have professors, and the state does not even have roads.

"Will Meghalaya choose its self-respect or choose those who bow down in front of Delhi and Guwahati? Will Meghalaya choose a true leader or a shameless puppet? This is a choice that people have to make when they vote on February 27," he added.

Further, the TMC leader claimed that Mukul Sangma has started losing his voice due to multiple meetings, on the other hand, Conrad Sangma has started losing his sleep.

"I promise that come what may, Trinamool Congress will be with you and stand with you in the fight against this inept, inefficient, and corrupt NPP government," said Abhishek Banerjee.