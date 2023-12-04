Zoram People's Movement party candidate and vice-president from the Aizawl East 1 constituency, Lalthansanga has won by a margin of 2000 votes.

Lalthansanga defeated the Mizo National Front (MNF) leader and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in the Aizawl East 1 seat.

ZPM’s Vice President Lalthangsanga a former MLA who won the Assembly polls in 2008 to 2013. Born on January 9, 1963 and is a resident at Aizawl’s Zarkawt locality.



Also Read: Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: CM Zoramthanga trails in his seat, Deputy CM loses

Zoramthanga lost the elections by 2,108 votes to his rival MNF candidate Lalthansanga who won the contest with a total of 8,472.

Zoramthanga's defeat in the state elections comes even as the MNF has taken a heavy beating from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Currently, the MNF is leading in just ten seats, while ZPM has taken a massive lead in 26 seats, putting them in a comfortable position to form the next government in Mizoram.

As per sources, ZPM has asked all its winning MLAs to turn up at the state capital Aizawl tomorrow, even as the party appears to have achieved a comfortable majority. Sources have told India Today NE that the party is looking to form the government on its own without any alliance.