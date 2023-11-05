Tragedy struck on November 5 when an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan, Constable Z. Lamuanzuala lost his life in an accident while carrying out his election duty in the remote Udalthana-1 area of Chawngte village.

Constable Z. Lamuanzuala along with his companion, Lalduhzuala, a fellow officer from the 3rd Mizoram Armed Police, was en route to the Jarulsury Polling Station in the Tuichawng area, responding to their call of duty during the ongoing elections.

The incident unfolded when their Tata Sumo, bearing registration number MZ07-2427, encountered a treacherous stretch of road. The vehicle found itself stuck on a steep incline, posing a formidable challenge for the brave jawans.

Constable Lamuanzuala and his comrade, Lalduhzuala, disembarked from the vehicle with the intention of manually pushing it up the incline.