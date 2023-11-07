According to the Election Commission of India, Mizoram witnessed a voter turnout of 75.68 per cent till 5:00 pm.

The latest voter turnout data comes in even as EVMs have started arriving at the strong rooms at the conclusion of polling at 5 pm today.

The polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly election began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, under stringent security measures, as reported by officials.

On the assembly elections, Rajya Sabha MP and MNF Party candidate K Vanlalvena says, "I will be the winner in these elections... Wherever I visit within my constituency, everybody loves me for my good work...The main agenda will be the development of my constituency and employment problems."

Meanwhile, ZPM (Zoram People's Movement) candidate Lalnghinglova Hmar says, "If the biggest of all the promises is fulfilled then the rest will fall in line. The biggest promise from our side is that of a corruption-free government."

Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are participating in the election, deciding the fate of 174 candidates. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the primary opposition the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), and Congress have fielded candidates in all constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in 23 constituencies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has put forth candidates in four assembly segments, and there are 27 independent candidates.